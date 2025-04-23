Randle contributed 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After taking a back seat to some of Minnesota's role players in a Game 1 win, Randle stepped up and led the team in scoring and assists Tuesday, but he didn't get much help -- Anthony Edwards was the only other Timberwolf to score more than nine points on the night. Randle has scored at least 25 points in five of the last 11 games stretching back to the end of the regular season, averaging 19.7 points, 6.9 boards, 5.3 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.0 combined steals and blocks over that span.