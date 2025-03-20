Randle notched 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-115 loss to the Pelicans.
Randle has been remarkably consistent as the Timberwolves' second scoring option behind Anthony Edwards, and he's surpassed the 15-point mark seven times over his 10 appearances in March. He has only three double-doubles in that stretch, but Randle will remain valuable in fantasy as long as he stays healthy due to his ability to impact the game in more than one way.
