Randle finished Wednesday's 124-94 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

Randle led the Timberwolves in scoring during the team's blowout loss, which put an end to their playoff run. However, the 30-year-old forward had an up-and-down series against Oklahoma City, as he failed to score double-digit points in two of the five games. Randle averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 32.3 minutes across 69 regular-season appearances in his first year in Minnesota. He now has a $30.94 million player option for the 2025-26 season.