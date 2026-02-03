Randle ended Monday's 137-128 loss to the Grizzlies with 19 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block across 40 minutes.

Randle struggled from the field during Monday's loss, but he led the Timberwolves in assists while finishing second on the team in rebounds behind Rudy Gobert (10). Part of Randle's shooting struggles may have been due to a left thumb issue that earned him the questionable tag for Monday's contest, and that will be worth monitoring over the final games leading into the All-Star break. He has averaged 22.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.6 steals over 33.7 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.