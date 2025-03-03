Randle (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Randle has been out of action since Jan. 30 due to a right groin strain. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return to the floor Sunday, though he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction while working his way back into NBA shape. Randle's return will likely lead to Naz Reid returning to a reserve role, though the duo could start together for as long as Rudy Gobert (back) is sidelined.