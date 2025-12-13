Randle contributed 27 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 127-120 win over the Warriors.

The 27 points led all Minnesota scorers on the night. Randle has topped 20 points in four straight games on the heels of a somewhat inconsistent November, and through five contests to begin December the veteran forward is averaging 23.2 points, 5.8 boards, 5.8 assists and 1.4 threes, although he has yet to record a steal or a block on the month.