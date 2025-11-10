Randle recorded 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 144-117 victory over Sacramento.

The veteran forward has arguably been the most stable fantasy asset in the NBA to begin the season. Randle's 19 points Sunday is his low-water mark through 10 games, and he's failed to pick up at least one block or steal only once in those contests. In 33.2 minutes a game, he's averaging 25.2 points, 7.1 boards, 6.1 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor and what would be a career-high 41.2 percent from three-point range.