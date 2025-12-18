Randle racked up 21 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

The veteran forward scored more than 20 points for a sixth straight game while tying his season high in steals, a mark he's reached three times in the last 10 contests. During his six-game scoring surge, Randle's averaging 24.2 points, 6.5 boards, 4.8 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.0 steals.