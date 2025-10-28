Randle chipped in 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 127-114 loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran power forward has been hot out of the gate in 2025-26, shooting 56.5 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc, both of which would be career highs. Randle is also supplying his usual production as a rebounder and distributor, and through four games, he's averaging 25.0 points, 6.8 boards, 5.0 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals.