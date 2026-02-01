default-cbs-image
Randle is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to left thumb soreness.

Randle is in jeopardy of missing his first game this season due to a left thumb injury, presumably sustained during Saturday's win over the Grizzlies. If he is forced to miss time, Naz Reid and Leonard Miller would be candidates for increased roles.

