Randle (thumb) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

Randle is dealing with left thumb soreness and is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season. If the star forward is ultimately ruled out, Naz Reid and Jaylen Clark are candidates for increased playing time. Randle has recorded three double-doubles over his last five games, during which he has averaged 21.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 31.4 minutes per contest.