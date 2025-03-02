Randle (groin), who is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns, intends to play, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Randle has missed the club's last 13 outings due to a right groin strain, though he'll likely return to game action against Phoenix. The veteran forward hadn't missed a game until February, and he's averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.7 steals across 32.6 minutes per game in 48 regular-season appearances. It wouldn't be surprising to see Randle operate under a minutes restriction if he suits up following an extended absence.