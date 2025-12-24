Randle closed with 25 points (10-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 victory over the Knicks.

Randle was a key late-game contributor, scoring 17 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to help lift the Timberwolves to a win. Despite failing to connect from three-point range, it marked an encouraging efficiency outing for the power forward after he shot just 37.9 percent from the field over his previous four games. Randle will look to build on that performance in Thursday's Christmas matchup against the Nuggets.