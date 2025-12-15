Randle finished with 24 points (9-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-103 victory over Sacramento.

Randle has taken over the role of being the Timberwolves' primary option on offense due to the absence of Anthony Edwards (foot), and the veteran forward has stepped up to the challenge. Randle has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, averaging 24.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.6 steals per game while shooting 39.1 percent from three in that span.