Randle logged 24 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists across 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-93 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Randle was outstanding as a point forward and got more involved in the playmaking department, as evidenced by his 11 assists, and he also ended just three boards shy of a triple-double. Even though Anthony Edwards should remain the Timberwolves' go-to option on offense throughout the playoffs, Randle is showing he can be a dependable weapon when called upon for duty. This was his best performance of the playoffs, and it came through at a moment when the Timberwolves needed him the most.