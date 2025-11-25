Randle finished Monday's 117-112 overtime loss to the Kings with 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists over 39 minutes.

The Timberwolves fought hard to keep up at the baseline, but standout nights from DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray proved to be a tough test for Randle and Rudy Gobert. Despite another late collapse by Minnesota's defense, Randle is playing at an extremely high level. Along with three double-doubles, Randle also has two triple-doubles to his credit.