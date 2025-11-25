Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Logs third double-double in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle finished Monday's 117-112 overtime loss to the Kings with 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists over 39 minutes.
The Timberwolves fought hard to keep up at the baseline, but standout nights from DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray proved to be a tough test for Randle and Rudy Gobert. Despite another late collapse by Minnesota's defense, Randle is playing at an extremely high level. Along with three double-doubles, Randle also has two triple-doubles to his credit.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in win•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Well-rounded performance in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Posts double-double Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Scores 27 in win•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Hits for 19 in win over Kings•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Triple-doubles in win Friday•