Randle recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes of Tuesday's 135-134 preseason loss to Indiana.

After getting the night off Saturday against Denver for rest, Randle saw his first taste of preseason action Tuesday. He saw a modest workload along with the rest of the starters, and he looked to be in mid-season form. It's unclear if the Timberwolves will rest anyone for Thursday's game versus New York.