Randle posted 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

Randle came one assist short of registering his first triple-double of the season for the Timberwolves on Saturday, but he was able to corral a season-high 14 rebounds to pace the team. While the star forward's usage and rebounding rates remain considerably lower than what they were during his time with the Knicks, Randle is shooting a career-high 81.2 percent from the free-throw line over 42 contests in 2024-25, much to the delight of nine-category fantasy managers.