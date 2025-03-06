Randle contributed 25 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 125-110 win over Charlotte.

Randle put together one of his best outings of the season in Wednesday's contest, leading all Timberwolves in assists while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and finishing one dime shy of a triple-double in a 25-point performance. Randle tied a season high in assists, tallying his 11th double-double of the year. He has recorded at least 20 points and 10 boards in seven appearances.