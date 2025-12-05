Randle logged 28 points (9-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 125-116 victory over the Pelicans.

Randle had just eight points in regulation during Tuesday's overtime win over the Pelicans, but he was much more aggressive in Thursday's rematch, dropping in 10 points in the first quarter of play. Randle also saw some more shots falling his way with Anthony Edwards getting into some early foul trouble, and he bounced back from three-point range after missing all three of his trey-balls his last time out.