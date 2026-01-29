Randle logged 31 points (12-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-105 win over the Mavericks.

Randle went off in his hometown in Dallas, and as an added bonus, he only committed one turnover in his 34 minutes of action. Randle has been a top-40 producer this season with averages of 22.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.1 steals per game.