Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said prior to Thursday's 111-102 loss to the Lakers that Randle (groin) and Rudy Gobert (back) are both "close" to playing in games, but no formal target date for either player has been established, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports. "We don't anticipate either of them in the near, near future, but they are both going in the right direction," Finch said of Randle and Gobert.

Though Minnesota returned Donte DiVincenzo (toe) from an extended absence Thursday, the team looks as though it'll have to wait a bit longer to get back to full strength while Randle and Gobert are on the mend from injuries. Based on Finch's comments, Randle and Gobert can both be ruled out for the second leg of Minnesota's back-to-back set Friday in Utah, and a return from either player in the final game of the road trip Sunday in Phoenix may be ambitious. Naz Reid and Jalen McDaniels should continue to benefit from elevated playing time in the frontcourt until Randle and Gobert return. Randle hasn't played since Jan. 30 due to a right groin strain.