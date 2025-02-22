Now Playing

Randle (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Randle was recently cleared to return to five-on-five activities, but he hasn't quite progressed enough in his recovery from a groin injury to return Sunday. His next chance to play will be Monday in a rematch with Oklahoma City, but it doesn't appear likely that Randle will be available for that game, either.

