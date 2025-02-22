Randle (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Randle was recently cleared to return to five-on-five activities, but he hasn't quite progressed enough in his recovery from a groin injury to return Sunday. His next chance to play will be Monday in a rematch with Oklahoma City, but it doesn't appear likely that Randle will be available for that game, either.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Remains out•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Out at least two more weeks•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Set to miss multiple games•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Won't face Washington on Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Leaves early with groin injury•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Limps to locker room•