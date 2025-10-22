Randle (rest) isn't listed on the Timberwolves' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Randle will return to action after sitting out Friday's preseason loss to the 76ers. The veteran forward appeared in 69 regular-season games in 2024-25, during which he averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the field in 32.3 minutes per contest.