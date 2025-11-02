Randle recorded 30 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 win over the Hornets.

Randle tied the game-high mark in points and was one of six Minnesota players to reach double figures. The star forward has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four appearances, and he's averaging 27.2 points while shooting 56.4 percent from the field in 34.8 minute per contest across six regular-season appearances. With Anthony Edwards (hamstring) expected to miss an extended period, Randle will likely continue to shoulder an increased offensive workload.