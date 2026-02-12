Randle generated 41 points (14-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes of Wednesday's 133-109 win over Portland.

Randle set a season high in points scored, besting his previous high of 39 points, which he set Jan. 16 against Houston. It was his 12th-career 40-point game, and his first since 2023. Randle had been having a quiet February from a scoring standpoint, having topped the 20-point threshold just once in five games. In 56 games this season, Randle is averaging 22.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists.