Randle chipped in five points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes during Monday's 108-106 victory over the Clippers.

Randle was held to a season-low five points in what was arguably his worst performance of the season. Apart from the defensive categories, Randle has been productive over his last 10 games with averages of 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.