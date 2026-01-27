Randle supplied 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 108-83 win over the Warriors.

Randle provided a balanced line as four of five starters pitched in equally during the decisive victory. It was a nice bounce-back for Randle, who had one of his worst scoring outings of the season against the Warriors on Sunday. His performances against Golden State weren't his best, but the standout big man is still averaging a solid 22.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 steals over 47 games.