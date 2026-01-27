Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Posts team-high 18 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle supplied 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 108-83 win over the Warriors.
Randle provided a balanced line as four of five starters pitched in equally during the decisive victory. It was a nice bounce-back for Randle, who had one of his worst scoring outings of the season against the Warriors on Sunday. His performances against Golden State weren't his best, but the standout big man is still averaging a solid 22.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 steals over 47 games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Struggles with shot Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Warriors matchup postponed•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Tallies 30 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Available to play•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Added to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Continues to pile up points•