Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Puts up 18 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle chipped in 18 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 135-108 loss to Philadelphia.
Randle's best quality this season has been his availability. The former All-Star big man has played in all 58 games this season for Minnesota, offering fantasy managers a steady dose of points, rebounds and assists, just like he did Sunday. He wasn't superb against the 76ers, but neither was the team as a whole in the 27-point defeat. Minnesota embarks on a three-game road trip this week.
