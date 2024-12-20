Randle contributed 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Thursday's 133-107 loss to the Knicks.

Even though Karl-Anthony Towns stole the show when it comes to star players facing his former team, Randle delivered a solid outing in his own right as well. He led Minnesota in scoring and also reached the 20-point mark for the third time across his last six appearances. The lack of consistency might affect his fantasy upside a bit, but more often than not, Randle has been Minnesota's second-best offensive option behind Julius Randle. He's averaging 17.7 points per game since the beginning of December.