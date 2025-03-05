Randle is questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte with a right groin strain.

Randle, who just recently returned to action for Minnesota, played 30 minutes Tuesday against the 76ers and finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal. Therefore, it's not a surprise that the Timberwolves are contemplating a maintenance day for the forward. Rudy Gobert, who has been battling a back issue, remains out for Minnesota.