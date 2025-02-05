Minnesota announced Wednesday that Randle (groin) will be re-evaluated in two weeks after being diagnosed with a right adductor strain.
This is a tough blow for Minnesota, as this will sideline Randle through the All-Star Break. He could return as soon as Feb. 21 against the Rockets, but that's not a guarantee. With Randle out for at least the next six games, Naz Reid is likely to benefit the most from a fantasy perspective -- Reid produced 30 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 40 minutes Monday against the Kings.
