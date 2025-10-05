Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Resting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle (rest) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Nuggets.
The Timberwolves will rest most of their starters in this preseason game Saturday. Randle's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in another preseason tune-up against the Pacers. Naz Reid will start in the frontcourt alongside Rudy Gobert as Randle's replacement.
