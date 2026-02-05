Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Returns to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left thumb soreness.
Randle finds himself on the injury report yet again due to a thumb issue, though he managed to play through the injury Wednesday against Toronto. Expect the team to clarify his status closer to tipoff.
