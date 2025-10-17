Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle (rest) is out for Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers.
After getting some reps in Thursday's exhibition contest against the Bulls, Randle is being shut down for the preseason. The star forward will next take the court in Wednesday's season opener against Portland.
