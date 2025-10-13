Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Ruled out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's exhibition game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.
Along with the rest of the Timberwolves' regular starters, Randle will sit out Monday's contest. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Bulls.
