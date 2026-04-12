Randle (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against New Orleans.

The Timberwolves are locked into the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference. As a result, Randle and the rest of the Timberwolves' starting lineup won't suit up for the final game of the regular season. Without Randle in the equation, Julian Phillips and Enrique Freeman should see more work, with at least one of those players potentially entering the starting lineup.