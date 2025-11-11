Randle registered 27 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 120-113 victory over Utah.

Randle was productive in all facets Monday, posting 27 points while contributing on the glass, as a facilitator and defensively. The power forward has maintained a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 23.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals over Minnesota's past five games. While Anthony Edwards drives the offense, Randle remains a key focal point capable of delivering big performances.