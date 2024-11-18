Randle registered 35 points (11-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 win over Phoenix.

Randle set a new season high in assists and scoring during the razor-thin victory. The 29-year-old also hit the game-winning three-pointer as time expired, and his five made threes tied his season-high mark. Through 14 regular-season games with his new club, Randle has averaged 21.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 34.0 minutes per game. He has also shot an efficient 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.