Randle closed with 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 106-104 victory over Miami.

Randle matched Anthony Edwards' 13-point output in this low-scoring contest, but the veteran forward was one of the top fantasy contributors for Minnesota due to his numbers in other categories, as he ended just one assist away from a triple-double. Randle finished just one dime away from a triple-double for the second game in a row, and while there's still some rust in him following his 13-game absence in February, he's performed better than expected in his return to the hardwood. He's averaging 18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 0.3 steals per game in four appearances.