Randle contributed 24 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 win over the Clippers.

The veteran forward has scored in double digits in every game this season, but he's cooled down a bit since a strong beginning to 2025-26. Over his last 13 games, Randle's shooting just 44.9 percent from the floor while averaging 21.2 points, 7.4 boards, 5.7 assists, 1.5 threes and 0.9 steals, and he's reached 30 points only once -- a mark he hit four times in his first eight contests.