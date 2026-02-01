Randle chipped in 27 points (11-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 131-114 win over the Grizzlies.

It was a strong all-around performance from Randle, who tied his season high in made three-pointers while posting his highest assist total since Jan. 8. The veteran forward wraps up a productive January having averaged 22.3 points, 6.7 boards, 4.4 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.3 steals in 16 games while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor.