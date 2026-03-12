Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Struggled from field once again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle produced 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 153-128 loss to the Clippers.
Randle was coming off a 14-point performance in the loss to the Lakers on the first leg of this back-to-back set, and the veteran forward continues to ride a woeful stretch in which his scoring numbers have fallen off significantly. This was his fourth straight game without reaching the 20-point mark, which is a concern since Randle averages 21.1 points per contest this season. Over that four-game stretch, the veteran forward is also shooting 41.3 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from three -- both numbers are well below his season-long averages as well.
