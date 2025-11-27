Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Struggles in loss to Thunder
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle contributed 10 points (2-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 loss to Oklahoma City.
Randle couldn't get anything going against Oklahoma City's elite defense, but he wasn't the only Minnesota player who struggled. The Wolves missed 15 free throws in the eight-point loss and went 1-for-7 from the floor over the final three minutes of the game, while committing three turnovers. Randle was responsible for one of those turnovers, failing to inbound the ball with Minnesota down by five and 26.8 seconds left in regulation, and this was the third time in his past six outings against the Thunder that Randle was held to two or fewer made field goals.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Logs third double-double in OT loss•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in win•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Well-rounded performance in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Posts double-double Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Scores 27 in win•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Hits for 19 in win over Kings•