Randle contributed 10 points (2-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 loss to Oklahoma City.

Randle couldn't get anything going against Oklahoma City's elite defense, but he wasn't the only Minnesota player who struggled. The Wolves missed 15 free throws in the eight-point loss and went 1-for-7 from the floor over the final three minutes of the game, while committing three turnovers. Randle was responsible for one of those turnovers, failing to inbound the ball with Minnesota down by five and 26.8 seconds left in regulation, and this was the third time in his past six outings against the Thunder that Randle was held to two or fewer made field goals.