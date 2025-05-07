Randle supplied 18 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 99-88 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Randle didn't have his best shooting performance, but the fact that he went 10-for-10 from the charity stripe salvaged his fantasy performance a bit. The entire Timberwolves team struggled on offense, but Randle has a tough matchup on paper. At least he's been consistent on offense and has scored over 15 points in each of his six playoff appearances so far.