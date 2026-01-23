Randle produced 30 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-115 loss to the Bulls.

Randle shed his questionable tag prior to tipoff and turned in a strong scoring effort, pacing the T-Wolves with 30 points. However, it wasn't enough for his team to secure a victory, as Chicago managed to pull away in the final 30 seconds of play. Randle has now racked up 30 or more points in two of his last four matchups.