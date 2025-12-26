Randle closed Thursday's 142-138 overtime loss to the Nuggets with 32 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 39 minutes.

Randle ranked second on the team in scoring and contributed a few defensive actions during the overtime defeat. He scored more than 30 points for the fifth time in 31 games played this season. Over that period, he's now averaging 22.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.9 minutes per contest.