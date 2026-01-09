Randle logged 28 points (10-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists over 35 minutes during the Timberwolves' 131-122 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Randle was one of four Minnesota starters to score at least 20 points and finished as the team's second-leading rebounder behind Rudy Gobert (13). Randle posted his 12th double-double of the season Thursday (fifth over his last seven outings), and he was two dimes shy from recording this third triple-double of the regular season. Through the first four games of January, he has averaged 22.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 threes over 31.5 minutes per game.