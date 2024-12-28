Randle produced 27 points (10-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block over 36 minutes during Friday's 113-112 victory over the Rockets.
The 27 points were Randle's best effort since he poured in 35 against the Suns on Nov. 17. The veteran forward has struggled to put together a prolonged hot streak with Minnesota, and through 11 games in December, Randle is averaging 19.0 points, 7.4 boards, 4.8 assists and 2.3 threes while shooting 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.
