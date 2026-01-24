Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Warriors matchup postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saturday's game between the Warriors and the Timberwolves has been postponed by the NBA, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The game between the Timberwolves and Warriors was scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET, but the league has postponed it. It has been moved to Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET, according to Tim Reynolds of Associated Press.
